Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after snow

Flight operations to and fro Srinagar International Airport resumed on Wednesday, a day after all flights were cancelled due to snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

“The first flight has landed at 9.25 am. We expect normal flight operations through the day if the weather conditions hold,” an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.

Earlier, the Srinagar airport, on its official X handle, had announced that the runway, taxiway and apron have been cleared of snow and ready for operations.

“Following improvement in weather conditions, the runway, taxiway and apron have been cleared and are now ready for operations. However, visibility is currently on the lower side due to haze conditions,” the airport said.

It said the airline and airport authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and resumption of flight operations is expected soon.

“Delays may be expected during the initial phase of operations. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines and follow official communication channels for the latest updates,” it added.