Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Flights resume at Srinagar airport after clearance of snow from runway

Flights resume at Srinagar airport after clearance of snow from runway

A major snowfall in Kashmir on Friday forced the cancellation of flight operations at the airport as snow accumulated on the runway

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:31 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Flight operations resumed at the airport here on Saturday after remaining suspended for a day due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

The Airports Authority of India, in close coordination with BRO, successfully cleared the apron and taxiways on Saturday morning to make the runway functional after an improvement in the weather.

A major snowfall in Kashmir on Friday forced the cancellation of flight operations at the airport as snow accumulated on the runway.

"The flight operations have resumed at the airport as a flight has just landed at the aerodrome," officials at the Srinagar Airport here said.

"A joint inspection was carried out and flight operations were resumed," they said, adding that flight operations are expected to run normally and smoothly now.

However, an Indigo flight was cancelled early morning due to unfavourable weather conditions here, while few others were cancelled due to NOTAM (Notice to Airmen giving pilots essential information on flight safety) at Delhi, the officials said.

There was some delay in the operation of few other flights, they added.

