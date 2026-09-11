'Floating Cinema': Film screening on Dal Lake draws enthusiasts, onlookers during IFFJK

The initiative has emerged as one of the most distinctive attractions of the four-day festival that began September 7, giving the celebration of cinema a setting deeply connected with Kashmir's visual and cinematic heritage.

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The Floating Cinema opened on the first day of the festival with the screening of the 1961 classic 'Junglee'.

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The screening drew audiences to the lakefront, creating a memorable spectacle as the film was screened in the backdrop of Dal Lake.

As the screen lights up, families, visitors and film enthusiasts from different parts of the country and abroad and curious onlookers are turning up along the banks, making the viewing a lively public experience.

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"The experience goes beyond conventional film viewing, allowing audiences to watch cinema while surrounded by the very landscapes that have inspired filmmakers for generations," an official involved in organising the festival said.

He said the initiative also reflects IFFJK's effort to take cinema beyond traditional theatre spaces and bring it into public and culturally significant settings.

On Wednesday, the Floating Cinema featured the timeless 'Kashmir Ki Kali', bringing to the waters of Dal Lake the infectious energy and charisma of Shammi Kapoor at his energetic best, alongside the graceful and captivating Sharmila Tagore.

The film, remembered for its romance, music and vibrant performances, offered audiences an opportunity to revisit one of Hindi cinema's beloved classics in a setting that feels naturally connected to its story.

The nostalgia will continue on the concluding day on September 10 with the screening of Yash Chopra's 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976), another celebrated classic associated with the cinematic tradition of Kashmir.

With films being projected over the waters and audiences gathered along the lakefront, Dal Lake has become more than a backdrop to the festival -- it has become a part of the cinematic experience.