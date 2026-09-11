DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'Floating Cinema': Film screening on Dal Lake draws enthusiasts, onlookers during IFFJK

'Floating Cinema': Film screening on Dal Lake draws enthusiasts, onlookers during IFFJK

The initiative emerged as one of the most distinctive attractions of the four-day festival

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:03 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of a floating cinema on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar. ANI
Advertisement
Cinema has found an extraordinary setting in the Valley -- the tranquil waters of the Dal Lake has transformed into a theatre with audiences experiencing films on a large floating screen during the maiden edition of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK).

The initiative has emerged as one of the most distinctive attractions of the four-day festival that began September 7, giving the celebration of cinema a setting deeply connected with Kashmir's visual and cinematic heritage.

Advertisement

The Floating Cinema opened on the first day of the festival with the screening of the 1961 classic 'Junglee'.

Advertisement

The screening drew audiences to the lakefront, creating a memorable spectacle as the film was screened in the backdrop of Dal Lake.

As the screen lights up, families, visitors and film enthusiasts from different parts of the country and abroad and curious onlookers are turning up along the banks, making the viewing a lively public experience.

Advertisement

"The experience goes beyond conventional film viewing, allowing audiences to watch cinema while surrounded by the very landscapes that have inspired filmmakers for generations," an official involved in organising the festival said.

He said the initiative also reflects IFFJK's effort to take cinema beyond traditional theatre spaces and bring it into public and culturally significant settings.

On Wednesday, the Floating Cinema featured the timeless 'Kashmir Ki Kali', bringing to the waters of Dal Lake the infectious energy and charisma of Shammi Kapoor at his energetic best, alongside the graceful and captivating Sharmila Tagore.

The film, remembered for its romance, music and vibrant performances, offered audiences an opportunity to revisit one of Hindi cinema's beloved classics in a setting that feels naturally connected to its story.

The nostalgia will continue on the concluding day on September 10 with the screening of Yash Chopra's 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976), another celebrated classic associated with the cinematic tradition of Kashmir.

With films being projected over the waters and audiences gathered along the lakefront, Dal Lake has become more than a backdrop to the festival -- it has become a part of the cinematic experience.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts