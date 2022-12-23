Follow simplified model of waste collection, says Chief Secretary

ANI

Srinagar, December 22

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday asked officials to follow a simplified model of waste collection from people’s doorsteps.

Mehta stressed upon the officials concerned to intensify their efforts to clean villages and ensure proper hygiene. He made the remarks while chairing a meeting attended by the Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Deputy Commissioners; and the Director, Rural Sanitation. According to an official statement, Mehta said segregation facilities must be created for a cluster of nearby villages if it was not feasible for a single village.

“Sensitise people to cleanliness and also penalise those found littering,” he told officials. He took appraisal from all the Deputy Commissioners about the status of Door to Door collection of waste in villages.