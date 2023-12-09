 Follow SOPs to avoid becoming soft target, cops told : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Follow SOPs to avoid becoming soft target, cops told

Follow SOPs to avoid becoming soft target, cops told

Follow SOPs to avoid becoming soft target, cops told

Police personnel pay last respects to Inspector Wani in Srinagar on Friday. ANI



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 8

Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a directive instructing all officers and personnel to rigorously adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while on leave as well as during duty assignments.

This comes in the wake of the killing of a police inspector, who was attacked by terrorists from point-blank range at Eidgah locality in Srinagar on October 29.

Omar meets braveheart’s family

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday visited the residence of Masroor Ahmad Wani to pay his respects. “JKNC VP Omar Abdullah paid respects at Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani’s home in Narwara, Srinagar,” the NC said in a post on X. The former Chief Minister met Wani’s father and other family members and offered condolences and support, the party said. PTI

Addressing the press during the wreath-laying ceremony for late Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a terrorist attack while playing cricket at Eidgah, ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar emphasised the need for strict adherence to SOPs.

“Fresh directives have been issued to all officers and ranks to follow SOPs diligently, whether on leave or while on duty, in order to prevent such incidents and avoid becoming soft targets,” Kumar said.

Wani sustained critical injuries and was initially admitted to SKIMS Soura where he underwent treatment for several days. He battled for life for 39 days after a bullet struck his head.

On December 6, due to the severity of his injuries, he was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi for advanced medical care, where he eventually succumbed. His body was brought to Srinagar from New Delhi in the morning today.

Responding to inquiries about prior intelligence on a potential attack, ADGP Kumar acknowledged, “Yes, we had inputs about a possible attack by terrorists. But mistakes happen at times. In this case also, a mistake happened and we lost an officer.”

He further assured the implementation of a “fool-proof mechanism” to prevent incidents similar to the one at Eidgah.

When asked about the identification and pursuit of Wani’s attackers, ADGP Kumar stated, “Those involved will be eliminated or arrested soon. It is not advisable to reveal anything about the ongoing investigation.” Kumar revealed that the J&K Police, in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is actively pursuing leads that have been obtained in the killing of Wani.

“We have obtained several leads and will take prompt action upon those. The case is under joint investigation by J&K Police and NIA,” stated ADGP Kumar.

Senior officers from both the administration and police attended the wreath-laying ceremony, offering floral tributes to Wani.

Wani left behind an inconsolable wife expecting their first child. “My child became an orphan even before being born,” expressed the grief-stricken wife.

The poignant scene at Wani’s residence drew a multitude of mourners offering condolences to his grieving family. Wani’s uncle, Ghulam Mohammad Wani, revealed that the inspector’s health had deteriorated due to a severe chest infection.

The loss of Wani, described as a helpful individual by his relative Ghulam Nabi Kakazgar, has left the community deeply shaken. “He always helped people. We are very depressed. He was crazy about cricket and cricket took his life,” lamented Kakazgar.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

2
Diaspora

Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton

3
Entertainment

Actor Junior Mehmood dies of cancer at 68

4
Trending

Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast

5
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

6
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

7
Ludhiana

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

8
Diaspora

Canada to double cost-of-living requirement for International students

9
Madhya Pradesh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

10
Diaspora

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Top News

Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case

Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case

Hung by kangaroo court, she says | Disgrace to democracy: Op...

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

Kaithal horror: Contractor booked for harassing girls

Kaithal horror: Contractor booked for harassing girls

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers’ widows

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers' widows

Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs

Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs

Will give MLAs’ feedback to BJP parl board for final call


Cities

View All

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Janta Khana not available at Amritsar railway station

Body of woman killed in UK arrives at airport

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Art, culture play key role in shaping society: PM

Youth to spearhead growth: Shah

At 324, Delhi AQI still ‘very poor’

Over 70% rape victims in 18-30 age bracket, says govt report

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth ~22.5 cr seized

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22.5 cr seized

City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Vacate illegally constructed building in 7 days, hospital told

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi acquitted in rail blockade case

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association