Follow SOPs to avoid becoming soft target, cops told

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 8

Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a directive instructing all officers and personnel to rigorously adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while on leave as well as during duty assignments.

This comes in the wake of the killing of a police inspector, who was attacked by terrorists from point-blank range at Eidgah locality in Srinagar on October 29.

Omar meets braveheart’s family National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday visited the residence of Masroor Ahmad Wani to pay his respects. “JKNC VP Omar Abdullah paid respects at Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani’s home in Narwara, Srinagar,” the NC said in a post on X. The former Chief Minister met Wani’s father and other family members and offered condolences and support, the party said. PTI

Addressing the press during the wreath-laying ceremony for late Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a terrorist attack while playing cricket at Eidgah, ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar emphasised the need for strict adherence to SOPs.

“Fresh directives have been issued to all officers and ranks to follow SOPs diligently, whether on leave or while on duty, in order to prevent such incidents and avoid becoming soft targets,” Kumar said.

Wani sustained critical injuries and was initially admitted to SKIMS Soura where he underwent treatment for several days. He battled for life for 39 days after a bullet struck his head.

On December 6, due to the severity of his injuries, he was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi for advanced medical care, where he eventually succumbed. His body was brought to Srinagar from New Delhi in the morning today.

Responding to inquiries about prior intelligence on a potential attack, ADGP Kumar acknowledged, “Yes, we had inputs about a possible attack by terrorists. But mistakes happen at times. In this case also, a mistake happened and we lost an officer.”

He further assured the implementation of a “fool-proof mechanism” to prevent incidents similar to the one at Eidgah.

When asked about the identification and pursuit of Wani’s attackers, ADGP Kumar stated, “Those involved will be eliminated or arrested soon. It is not advisable to reveal anything about the ongoing investigation.” Kumar revealed that the J&K Police, in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is actively pursuing leads that have been obtained in the killing of Wani.

“We have obtained several leads and will take prompt action upon those. The case is under joint investigation by J&K Police and NIA,” stated ADGP Kumar.

Senior officers from both the administration and police attended the wreath-laying ceremony, offering floral tributes to Wani.

Wani left behind an inconsolable wife expecting their first child. “My child became an orphan even before being born,” expressed the grief-stricken wife.

The poignant scene at Wani’s residence drew a multitude of mourners offering condolences to his grieving family. Wani’s uncle, Ghulam Mohammad Wani, revealed that the inspector’s health had deteriorated due to a severe chest infection.

The loss of Wani, described as a helpful individual by his relative Ghulam Nabi Kakazgar, has left the community deeply shaken. “He always helped people. We are very depressed. He was crazy about cricket and cricket took his life,” lamented Kakazgar.

