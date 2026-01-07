DT
PT
Jammu & Kashmir

Following row, permission to Vaishno Devi college to run MBBS course withdrawn

The decision comes amid protests against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, that runs the college, by Hindu groups

Arjun Sharma
Updated At : 08:41 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board runs the college. File photo
Following a month-long controversy, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the Letter of Permission granted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence to run MBBS classes.

The decision came amid protests against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, that runs the college, by Hindu groups.

The controversy started after 42 of the 50 MBBS seats were allotted to Muslim candidates.

The protesters argued that the medical college being run by the donations from the Hindus should not accommodate non-Hindu students.

Senior BJP leader and MLA RS Pathania, confirming the development in a statement said, “The NMC has revoked the permission for 50 MBBS seats at the institute as it did not meet the standards. Every affected student will be seamlessly transferred to a supernumerary seat in other UT colleges.”

Even Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday had said that the college be shut and students shifted elsewhere.

The medical college at Katra in Reasi district was inspected by an NMC team recently that had flagged discrepancies in its functioning.

