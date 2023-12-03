Football set to regain lost glory in Kashmir

IANS

Srinagar, December 2

Once the most-watched sport here, football has lost most of its prominence over the years in the Valley. However, the game could soon regain its lost glory among the locals.

“It is fantastic news for the youth teams. They have been training day in, day out, but the lack of competition was a big issue here.

“Now, Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) has taken an initiative, and it is a positive sign for Kashmiri football. You will see that players will be able to judge themselves because of these competitions with match experience. This will help our younger generation to develop both mentally and physically for the matches,” said Ishfaq Ahmed former coach of Kerala Blasters FC and current Head Coach of Real Kashmir FC.

Sajid Yousuf Dar, football coach in University of Kashmir said, “This is for the first time that they (RFYS) are here in Jammu and Kashmir and taking these kinds of initiatives. We were lacking them here and I thank RFYS for coming forward and collaborating in the education sector with the University of Kashmir.

“This is what we need and we need to put efforts together to take the football of Jammu & Kashmir to the next level.” RFYS recently conducted the U-21 category in collaboration with University of Kashmir and will now be conducting similar tournaments in the U-15 and U-19 categories for boys and girls.

