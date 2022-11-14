For anti-terror ops, police to have special vehicles

Jammu, November 13

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are all set to procure seven mine-resistant vehicles, five remote-operated vehicles and 18 under-vehicle surveillance systems, officials said on Sunday.

The special vehicles and equipment will boost the security and surveillance abilities of the police engaged in counter-terrorism operations. The police headquarters recently floated bids on the Government e-Marketplace portal for purchasing the security equipment and vehicles. According to officials, the vehicles should protect police personnel against improvised explosive device (IED) and mine attacks.

Besides, the police are also procuring two bomb baskets designed to withstand blasts and 260 bullet-resistant shields for which bids have been floated, officials added.

Terror activities have increased across the Union Territory as in the past over one year several terror attacks, particularly targeted killings, have been seen. Terrorist attacks have instilled fear among people, mostly those of minority communities, as several of them have migrated to Jammu.

On Saturday, militants had opened fire at two non-local labourers in Anantnag district, leavint them injured. The attack had taken place in Rakh-Momin area and both the injured were shifted to a hospital. The police had cordoned off the area in search of the assailants. — Agencies