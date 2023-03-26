For investigation, police waiting for murder accused to recover

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 25

The police have not been able to arrest the man, accused of murdering a dentist, Dr Sumedha Sharma, even after two weeks as the doctors treating him at the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, have not given a green signal to the police so far.

Johar Ganai had allegedly killed Sharma with a knife when she visited his home on Holi. After killing her, Ganai also stabbed himself in his stomach. Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli has already formed a special investigation team, headed by Bakshi Nagar DSP Vikram Singh, for probe.

The police are trying to ascertain if it was a planned murder and also if Ganai wants to present himself as mentally unstable.

Vikram Singh told The Tribune that the accused has not been arrested so far as they have not got a green signal from the doctors treating him at GMC. The police have also become suspicious of Ganai as he tried to break his stitches on March 12 after which he was shifted to the emergency ward from the recovery room.

The police have recorded the statement of Dr Sumedha Sharma’s kin. Reportedly, they were in a relationship. The police believe that Sharma might have wanted to end the relationship which could have become the reason for the murder.

Under treatment