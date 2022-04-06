Forces step up security for Amarnath Yatra

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 5

With the holy pilgrimage to Amarnath set to commence in June, the attacks on non-locals by terrorists have set alarm bells ringing among the security and intelligence establishments. Many of these attacks have taken place in Pulwama.

Dividing communities Militants are trying to create a communal divide. They attack non-locals so that Kashmiris face retaliation in other parts of the nation. An Army officer

While the Army, police, CRPF and Intelligence Bureau are holding regular meetings ahead of the Amarnath Yatra where lakhs of pilgrims are expected to visit from June 30, the attacks have also exposed security loopholes.

Shopian and Pulwama have emerged as the hotbed of terrorism for some years. Security forces are also focusing on Pulwama where several terrorists are active. Two non-local labourers were shot at in Pulwama on Monday. On April 3, terrorists had attacked two from Punjab in Pulwama. On March 21, a non-local vendor received a gunshot injury. On March 19, a migrant was injured in Arihal area of the district. In October last year, a non-local carpenter was shot dead by terrorists. Yesterday, a CRPF jawan was killed and another injured in Srinagar while a Kashmiri Pandit was injured in Shopian by militants.

The police and the Army have started making preparations to provide foolproof security to pilgrims besides efforts to eliminate the ultras.

On April 1, a high-level meeting in Awantipora chaired by Chinar Corps Commander saw participation by Kashmir IG and SSPs of all districts where threadbare discussion were held regarding collaboration between the police and the Army to deal with militancy.

According to military intelligence sources, by attacking non-locals, Pakistan-sponsored ultras are also trying to create a communal divide. “As the recruitment into terror groups from the Valley has declined considerably, ultras have been ordered to attack non-locals so that Kashmiris face retaliation in other parts of the nation,” said a senior Army intelligence officer based in Northern Command in Udhampur.