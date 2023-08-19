Foreign terrorist who escaped Rajouri encounter found dead

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 18

A foreign terrorist, believed to be a Pakistani, was killed after he slipped and fell into a deep gorge during an anti-terrorist operation by security forces in Reasi district and his body was recovered on Friday morning with a cache of ammunition.

Two ultras were entrapped by the security forces in Khawas on August 5 after which one was killed while another was able to give a slip to the Army and the police.

Security forces stationed in forest area of Dhakikot saw on Thursday evening an injured ultra approaching the cordon and later falling off the cliff in the forest area.

According to the police, the slain terrorist is suspected to be involved in many terror crimes in Rajouri-Poonch region including attack on Army at Kesari Hill on May 5 in which five soldiers were killed and Dhangri terror on January 1 and 2 in which seven persons died.

As per the Army, during the operation, security forces who were deployed along the high ridge lines in jungle area near Dhakikot on evening of Thursday observed suspicious movement of terrorists.

“When one of the suspicious persons approached the deployment site and was challenged, he tried to escape. The Army troops readjusted their positions to prevent his escape. The terrorist was seen stumbling and falling down the cliff in dense jungle. Party probed ahead till the search was halted for the night due to inclement weather and dense jungle area” said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal PRO Defence.

During search operation along with Special Operations Group and Village Defence Committee members in early morning hours the dead body of the terrorist was found in the jungle area.

“Joint teams of forces including teams of Reasi and Rajouri police were on lookout for the second terrorist who got injured during encounter at Khawas but managed to escape from site taking benefit of thick foliage” Rajouri police said.

What is surprising is that he survived for 13 days in forest areas of Rajouri and Reasi. Sources in the police say that either the ultra was highly trained or OGWs might have helped him.

