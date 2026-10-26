Foreign terrorists in J&K down to 35, over 50% decline since 2024

The number of Pakistan-based foreign terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir has fallen from around 70-80 in June 2024 to about 35 in October 2026, with nearly half either killed or having surrendered, according to sources in the security establishment.

At the same time, officials said only two local militants are currently active in the Valley, a sharp contrast to around 160 local youths who had joined militancy in 2020, a year after the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 in 2019.

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The figure fell to 125 local militants in 2021, rose slightly to 130 in 2022, and then declined to 23 in 2023 and around 20 in 2024. Now, in October 2026, only two local militants remain active in the Valley, sources told The Tribune.

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Officials attributed the decline in the number of local militants to improved intelligence penetration, intensified counter-terror operations and sustained efforts to dismantle overground worker (OGW) networks that provide logistical and local support to militants.

Regarding the 35 foreign militants still active in J&K, a security official said that although their numbers had declined significantly over the past few years, infiltration attempts continued almost daily.

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“While we keep preventing infiltration attempts, these incidents continue to occur and currently around 35 foreign militants are active in J&K,” the official said. Security sources had said in January this year that nearly 90 Pakistan-based terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir and that their movements were being digitally tracked by security forces.

Compared with that figure, the reduction to 35 foreign militants by October represents a sharp decline. Security officials attributed this to a stronger intelligence grid and enhanced technological surveillance, which have helped track the digital footprints of suspected terrorists, enabling quicker responses and targeted operations.

Officials also highlighted the role of shepherds and members of the Bakkarwal community, who move to higher Himalayan reaches during the summer months, in providing valuable inputs about suspicious movements of foreign terrorists.