Foresee only losses for J&K in Indo-US trade deal, says Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said he foresees “only losses” for the Union Territory in the proposed Indo-US trade deal.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said that while the broader national impact of the agreement remains to be seen, its consequences for Jammu and Kashmir’s economy—particularly the horticulture sector—could be adverse.

“I don’t know what the benefits will be for the rest of the country, but as of now we can see only losses,” he said.

Referring to the potential influx of agricultural imports, he noted that Jammu and Kashmir’s key products—horticulture produce such as apples, almonds, walnuts, and other fresh and dry fruits—could face stiff competition if similar items from the United States enter Indian markets.

“In the future, if we have to compete with countries like America, especially in horticulture—fruits, nuts, walnuts, almonds—we will have to significantly improve our productivity and quality,” he said.

“The items that will be allowed to enter here duty-free are all what Jammu and Kashmir produces — almonds, walnuts, apples, fresh fruit, dry fruit. You (government) are saying there will be no impact, that fruits from Jammu and Kashmir will not be sold for less than Rs 70 a kilo. But what does that mean? That all the bad fruits will be sold to us and good fruits will be sold to them,” he said.

Omar added that growers in Jammu and Kashmir have invested heavily in recent years to upgrade their produce. “New varieties have been introduced and quality has improved. Through controlled atmosphere (CA) storage facilities, we are now able to supply better products to the market at the right time,” he said.

He expressed concern that domestic growers could suffer if imported high-quality products flood the market. “If you tell us that good products will come from outside while our growers are left struggling to sell theirs, that would be a grave injustice. Our farmers have worked hard to enhance the value of their produce,” he said.

Stressing the need to protect local interests, he added, “The best and high-value products should benefit our people. As of now, I do not see any advantage for Jammu and Kashmir in this deal.”

Omar also said the government is making efforts to strengthen the rural economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Hope Bangladesh govt improves ties with India’

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed hope that the new government in Bangladesh will improve relations with India, and said having stable neighbours benefits our country.

“The more stable our neighbouring countries are, the more it benefits us. No one wants to have wars and fights, or to have unstable neighbours — be it Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal or any other country,” Abdullah told reporters.

Abdullah said India wants democracy in Bangladesh and wants it to remain stable and prosper. “We want democracy to be established and strengthened there so that it remains stable,” he said.

He added that it was a good thing that Bangladesh people got a chance to choose their own government. “We hope that after the formation of a new government, relations between our two countries, which had turned somewhat strained, will improve again,” Omar said.