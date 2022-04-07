Forest corpn lost Rs 249 crore, says Comptroller & Auditor General

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Presenting its report in Parliament today, the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India has wrapped the J&K government saying the Forest Development Corporation Limited had accumulated losses worth Rs249.13 crore by March 2020. It said, “Outstanding royalty of Rs395.67 crore is payable by the firm to the Forest Department.”

Noting that timber/markings valuing Rs 2.71 crore became rotten and unsalable, the audit report states that “unrealistic criteria for categorisation of forest area led to incorrect fixation of rates for extraction and transportation of timber. “Contractors and Amani mates abandoned work leading to markings/timber valuing Rs 17.61 crore being left unattended in the forest,” it said, adding that the accumulated loss on account of the timber was Rs283.89 crore, which was neither made good nor written off after approval of the Board of Directors. —