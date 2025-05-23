DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / J K / Forest fire trigger landmine blasts along LoC in Poonch

Forest fire trigger landmine blasts along LoC in Poonch

Army and forest department officials along with locals are making efforts to extinguish the fire
article_Author
PTI
    Mendhar/Jammu, Updated At : 09:43 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A forest fire broke out near LoC and spread to a large chunk of mountainous area in the Krishna Ghati sector. File photo
Advertisement
Several landmines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, official sources said.
No loss of life was reported.
A forest fire broke out near LoC and spread to a large chunk of mountainous area in the Krishna Ghati sector, they said.
Due to the forest fire, several landmines exploded in the area, but there was no loss of life or injury to anyone, they added.
Army and forest department officials along with locals are making efforts to extinguish the fire.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper