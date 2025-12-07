At least half-a-dozen landmines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

Advertisement

The fire broke out in the Balakote forest along the zero line around 10 am, detonating about six landmines in the anti-infiltration obstacle system, the officials said.

Advertisement

There was no report of any damage in the explosions, they said.

Advertisement

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into this side from across the border.

The fire was still raging and efforts were on to douse the flames, the officials said.