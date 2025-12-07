DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Fire breaks out in Balakote forest along the zero line around 10 am, detonating about six landmines in the anti-infiltration obstacle system, say officials

PTI
Mendhar/Jammu, Updated At : 04:51 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
At least half-a-dozen landmines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the Balakote forest along the zero line around 10 am, detonating about six landmines in the anti-infiltration obstacle system, the officials said.

There was no report of any damage in the explosions, they said.

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into this side from across the border.

The fire was still raging and efforts were on to douse the flames, the officials said.

