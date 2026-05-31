Forest fires rage across multiple locations in Rajouri, firefighting ops underway

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Teams from the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force, Social Forestry Department and other allied agencies have been deployed to affected areas. Officials said continuous efforts are underway to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to dense forest regions.

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Authorities have urged the public to avoid activities that could trigger forest fires and to immediately report any such incidents to the concerned departments.

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The fire, which has reportedly been raging for several days, has caused extensive damage to vegetation and wildlife. Locals described the situation as devastating, alleging large-scale destruction of trees and displacement of wild animals.

A resident said the impact had been severe for both forests and nearby villages.

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“The forest is suffering immensely and no trees are being spared. Many cattle belonging to villagers have been affected, while wild animals are entering residential areas,” the resident said.

He added that local residents initially attempted to control the blaze before informing the Forest Department.

“The fire has been burning for four to five days. It was particularly intense last night. We also tried to douse it before informing the Forest Department this morning,” he said.

Another resident said the fire appeared to have spread from multiple directions.

“One part of the fire came from Sony village behind us, while another approached from the opposite side, leaving the central area completely charred,” he said.

Several incidents of forest fires were reported across the Rajouri Forest Division on May 28 amid an ongoing heatwave. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajouri, Naveed Iqbal, said the blaze had spread across multiple locations.

“We have personally visited two locations and this is our third. Reports have also come in from one or two other areas where teams have already been deployed. We hope to bring the fire under control and minimise the damage,” Iqbal said. ANI