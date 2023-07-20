 Forest guard killed in Pulwama attack : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Forest guard killed in Pulwama attack

Forest guard killed in Pulwama attack

Forest guard killed in Pulwama attack

Security personnel during a search operation in Anantnag. PTI



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 19

Terrorists opened fire on a team of Forest Department employees at Bangender bridge in Pulwama, killing one of them and injuring another on Wednesday. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred when the forest team from Budgam had set up a checkpoint to apprehend timber smugglers.

Shot at by ultras, 2 migrants injured

  • Two migrant labourers were injured in a terrorist attack in Anantnag district late Tuesday night, officials said.
  • The injured were shifted to a hospital. They are stated to be stable. The area was cordoned for a search operation.

The deceased has been identified as Imran Yousaf Wani, who hailed from Charar-i-Sharif. Jahangir Ahmad Chechi, a resident of Chadoora in Budgam district, sustained injuries. Wani, who had sustained a bullet injury to his thigh, was shifted to the SMHS hospital where he succumbed. Chechi suffered minor superficial injuries and was discharged after being administered first aid.

In Anantnag, two migrant labourers were injured in a late Tuesday night terrorist attack at the commercial hub Lal Chowk locality of the town.

“The injured have been shifted to a hospital. They are stated to be stable. The area is being cordoned off for a search operation,” the Kashmir zone police tweeted. The injured have been identified as Akshay, 20, and Saurav, 20, of Sangli district in Maharashtra. Security forces have launched a hunt to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, the police attached the SHO of Shopian in South Kashmir and launched an inquiry in connection with the recent terrorist attack on three migrant workers in Gagren, Shopian.

The attack on Thursday targeted Anmol Kumar, Heralal Yadav and Pintu Kumar Thakur, all from Bihar.

Local militants belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba are believed to be behind the attack.

