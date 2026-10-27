Forest protection steps in North Circle reviewed

Sarvesh Rai, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Jammu and Kashmir, undertook a two-day tour of north Kashmir on October 25 and 26 to review developmental works, forest protection measures, eco-tourism initiatives and infrastructure development across forest divisions of the North Forest Circle.

On the first day of the tour, the PCCF visited Forest Division, Baramulla, where he inaugurated the Trumgund forest check post and inspected the ongoing construction work of the DFO office at Baramulla. He subsequently visited Langate Forest Division, where he laid the foundation stone for the second storey of the DFO office at Langate and inspected the Reshwari eco-tourism site.

Advertisement

On the second day, the PCCF visited Kamraj Forest Division, Kupwara, to review field-level infrastructure, forest protection preparedness, livelihood initiatives and conservation-related activities.