Former Congress MLA Swaran Lata joins BJP

PTI

Jammu, August 11

Former Congress legislator Swaran Lata joined the BJP on Thursday, claiming she took the decision after being “impressed” by the working style of PM Narendra Modi.

Lata, who was vice-chairperson of the social welfare board during the National Conference-Congress coalition government that ruled J&K from 2009 to 2014, had left the Congress and joined the National Conference in December 2018. She joined the BJP in the presence of J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul, Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta among other leaders at the party headquarters here.

Lata said she was impressed by the dedicated working of PM Modi and “she had firm belief that the nation would reach new heights” in a short span of time. “Had the nation got Modi as Prime Minister two decades ago, we would have been a super power much earlier,” she said.

Lata was elected MLA on a Congress ticket in the 1987 J&K polls from the reserved Bar Brahamana constituency in Jammu district.

While welcoming the former MLA, Kaul said, “Now, everybody is recognising the dedicated and constant efforts of BJP and its activists in strengthening the nation. Every activist of the party works with the principle of nation first in mind and the PM has himself established the highest benchmark of serving the society and the nation selflessly.”