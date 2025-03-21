Former Gurez MLA shoots himself dead in Srinagar

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former legislator from North Kashmir’s Gurez, Faqeer Muhammad Khan, on Thursday shot himself dead in Srinagar.

A BJP statement said on Thursday said that Khan shot himself at his official residence in Tulsi Bagh, Srinagar.

Khan contested the 2024 Legislative Assembly election and lost by a narrow margin.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the demise of the former MLA. “Faqeer Mohammad Khan’s contribution to the development of Gurez is immense and he touched and improved thousands of lives. On this extremely sad occasion, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. I pray for his soul,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

As the news of Khan’s death reached the ongoing Assembly session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the former legislator has committed suicide in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday also mourned the demise of Faqeer Mohammad Khan.

Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, while remembering the legislator, prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remembered the former legislator as a grassroots leader, who contributed significantly towards the development of the people of Gurez.

He expressed deepest sympathies with the family of the late legislator and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, and MLA Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan, also expressed grief over Khan’s demise.

The House also observed two-minute silence in memory of the late legislator.

In Srinagar, police officials said that they have launched a probe to know the circumstances leading to his death.

Sources said that Khan used his personal security officer’s weapon to shoot himself.

Khan, who was a former PDP leader, had joined the BJP in 2020. He had won Assembly elections from Gurez constituency of Bandipora district in 1996 as an Independent and later joined the PDP.

In the 2024 election, the BJP was banking heavily on Gurez seat and was hoping that the party would open its account in the Valley. However, NC leader Nazir Ahmad Khan won the seat with 1,132 votes.

Srinagar police said in a statement, “An incident of firearm discharge was reported today in the Tulsibagh area of Srinagar resulting in the death of former legislator Faqeer Muhammad Khan, son of Jumma Khan, a resident of Gurez. The police has taken cognisance of the matter and legal proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS have been initiated at Shergarhi police station. Initial findings suggest the incident appears to be a case of suicide. Further investigation is ongoing.”