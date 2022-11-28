 Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti vacates Fairview residence, shifts to private house in Srinagar : The Tribune India

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti vacates Fairview residence, shifts to private house in Srinagar

Last month, J&K administration served an eviction notice on Mufti to vacate the Fairview residence where she has been living since 2005 when her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was CM

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti vacates Fairview residence, shifts to private house in Srinagar

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti walks in front her Fairview residence at the Gupkar road, in Srinagar after vacating it on Monday, November 28, 2022. Photo: Mohammad Amin War



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 28

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday vacated her official residence and shifted to a private house in Srinagar.

Mufti has vacated her Fairview residence at high-security Gupkar locality, which houses the residences of VIPs, and has shifted to a private residence in Khimber locality in Srinagar, said PDP spokesperson Najam-Us-Saqib.

Last month, the J&K administration served an eviction notice on Mufti to vacate the Fairview residence where she has been living since 2005 when her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was the Chief Minister of J-K.

On October 15, Mufti and many other former legislators, including Nazir Gurezi, were served notices to vacate their government accommodations.

In 2020, the Centre Government amended a state law which denies entitlement of government accommodations to former Chief Ministers and legislators.

The Fairview residence was formerly an infamous torture centre, known as PAPA-2.

Until 1989, it served as an official guest house but a year later, it was occupied by the Border Security Forces who named it PAPA-2.

It continued to function as an interrogation and torture centre until 1996.

In 2003, it was renovated and served as the residence of the then Finance Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig.

#kashmir #Srinagar

