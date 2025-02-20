Foundation laid for installing high mast lights at JU’s cricket stadium

To give boost to sports infrastructure at the University of Jammu, Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai on Wednesday laid the foundation for the installation of high mast lights at the cricket stadium.

With an approved budget of Rs 3.05 crore, the project aims to modernise the stadium, facilitating day-night matches and extended training hours, while reinforcing the University’s commitment to sports excellence.

Prof Rai emphasised the University’s commitment to equipping students with world-class sports infrastructure. He remarked, “This facility will not only benefit our students but also establish the University Cricket Stadium as a premier venue for high-profile tournaments, encouraging a stronger sports culture on campus.”

The cricket ground of the university holds the prestigious distinction of being the only BCCI-recognised cricket ground in J&K. Over the years, it has hosted several national-level tournaments, including Under-23 matches, under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Former Indian fast bowler and general manager, BCCI, Abey Kuruvilla, has already endorsed the ground as one of the best-suited venues for hosting BCCI and JKCA matches, further strengthening its reputation as a key sporting hub.

During his visit, Prof Rai also inspected the ongoing construction of the state-of-the-art 10-metre shooting range, which is set to become a premier facility for aspiring shooters. The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year, adding another feather to the University’s growing sports infrastructure.

Prof. Meena Sharma, Dean Planning and Development, who was present at the event, applauded the initiative as a significant milestone in the University’s efforts to elevate sports at both regional and national levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Sports and Physical Education, highlighted the project’s transformative impact. “This facility will not only enhance training opportunities for our students but will also place the University of Jammu among the top institutions with world-class sports infrastructure,” he stated.

The project is expected to be completed within six months, paving the way for the stadium to emerge as a premier venue for national and inter-university tournaments.