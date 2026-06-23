Foundation stone laid for India’s first high-altitude flower fields in Leh

In a major initiative aimed at promoting floriculture, diversifying Ladakh’s biodiversity and creating new livelihood opportunities for farmers, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone for two high-altitude flower fields in Leh — the first projects of their kind in the country.

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The projects will be developed at Choglamsar and Stakna in Leh district. The Choglamsar Floriculture Park will spread over 92,687 square metres, while the floriculture project at the School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, University of Ladakh, Stakna, will cover more than 1.02 lakh square metres.

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The Choglamsar project is being developed as one of the largest organised high-altitude floriculture parks in the country and marks Ladakh’s first dedicated floriculture initiative. The project originated during the Lieutenant Governor’s visit to the site on April 7 this year, when he directed officials to develop the area into a specialised floriculture park.

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The park will serve as a demonstration and model floriculture centre, showcasing the cultivation of high-value flowers such as lilies, gladioli, tulips and other ornamental species that enjoy strong demand in domestic and international markets. Besides promoting commercial flower cultivation, the park is expected to emerge as a recreational and educational attraction for residents and tourists.

As part of the initiative, farmers will receive specialised training in floriculture techniques. The flower fields will subsequently be handed over to farmer cooperatives for commercial cultivation, enabling sustainable income generation and entrepreneurship.

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The Stakna Floriculture Project has been conceived as a livelihood-generation and economic-diversification programme. It aims to establish a model centre for scientific flower cultivation in Ladakh, with a focus on producing premium-quality cut flowers for markets in metropolitan cities and other parts of the country.

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Agriculture, UT Ladakh, and the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. Under the agreement, the institute will provide scientific and technical support for the successful implementation of both projects.

Addressing the gathering, Saxena said the floriculture initiatives represented much more than flower cultivation and reflected a broader vision for Ladakh’s sustainable development.

“These projects are not merely about growing flowers; they are about creating opportunities, strengthening livelihoods and building a greener and more prosperous future for Ladakh. They will provide farmers and young entrepreneurs with a high-value economic activity while adding a unique dimension to Ladakh’s tourism sector,” he said.