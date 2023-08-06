Four booked under PSA in Budgam

Srinagar: Four people, including an overground worker of a terrorist group, have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Budgam, the police said. They have been lodged in Jammu and Srinagar jails. — PTI
Rusted mortar shell defused in Samba
Samba: A rusted mortar shell was found in Nad village along the Samba-Udhampur road in Samba on Saturday. It was later destroyed in a controlled explosion, the police said. Officials said it had apparently flown to the village in Basantar river.
