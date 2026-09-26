Four chargesheeted in 2022 Rajouri IED blast case

The chargesheet has been filed against three arrested accused, identified as Talib Hussain Shah, Mohd Sadiq and Mohd Shabir, all residents of Draj in Rajouri's Kotranka tehsil, and one absconding accused, Mohd Qasim alias Salman alias Suleman, who is operating from Pakistan. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), IPC and the Explosive Substances Act.

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According to Rajouri Police, the blast took place beneath Jagalanoo Bridge under the jurisdiction of Kandi police station and left two migrant labourers injured.

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During the investigation, police found that the conspiracy was orchestrated by Pakistan-based handler Mohd Qasim, an active member of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a designated terrorist. He was reportedly in direct contact with Talib Hussain Shah through encrypted communication platforms.

Police said the accused were involved in receiving drone-dropped consignments containing firearms, ammunition, explosives and cash in the Lamberi forest area before transporting them to hideouts in Draj.

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"The accused later conspired to carry out the IED blast beneath Jagalanoo Bridge, resulting in injuries to two non-local labourers," an official said.

The injured were identified as Vinod Kumar (25) and his wife Kranti Devi (20), a migrant labourer couple from Uttar Pradesh. They were hospitalised following the blast and their statements were recorded by the police.

Rajouri witnessed a series of terror-related incidents during 2022 and 2023, when Pakistan-based handlers allegedly used networks of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the border district along the Line of Control (LoC). Security forces have since neutralised several Pakistani terrorists operating in the region.