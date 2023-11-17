Four Dal Lakefront projects inaugurated in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 16

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated four Dal Lakefront projects today, marking a significant step in the urban transformation of Srinagar.

The projects, developed by Srinagar Smart City Limited, reflect a commitment to reviving the historical social relationship between Srinagar city and its lakes and rivers, a government spokesperson said.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor praised the entire team of Srinagar Smart City Limited for their outstanding city planning and execution. “Dal Lakefront projects are a testament to our commitment to providing a better quality of life for the residents of Srinagar,” he stated.

The projects dedicated to the public today are expected to become the city's most unique and serene attractions. According to the Lt Governor, they offer an opportunity to explore a soothing environment, creative urban life, scenic plazas and numerous charming spots to enjoy nature's rhythm.

The unveiled projects include the incredibly beautiful Dal Lake Sunset Plaza, Eco Park at Shalimar, a 9.30 km stretch of the right-side Walkway of Boulevard Road from Badyari Chowk to Nishat Bagh, and Phase-I of the Northern Foreshore Road Lakefront project from Nishat to Naseem Bagh.

The projects incorporate features like pedestrian walkways, cycling facilities and open spaces around Dal Lake, enhancing the overall experience for citizens and tourists.

The Dal Lake Sunset Plaza, the first clear open space around Dal Lake, has been developed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. It features interactive seating spaces, parking management, state-of-the-art illumination and landscaping. Srinagar Smart City Limited plans to introduce food kiosks in the plaza through local start-ups.

