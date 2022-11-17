Four held for grenade attacks in Srinagar

Srinagar, November 16

Four militant associates, involved in grenade attacks in Srinagar, were arrested, the police said on Wednesday. Explosives and ammunition have been seized from them.

According to the police, the accused were working for The Resistance Front (TRF), said to be an associate of the Lashkar-e-Toiba. The Srinagar police stated in a tweet that the accused were associates of the TRF and that they had been involved in grenade attacks in Srinagar besides providing logistical support to active terrorists.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the UAPA, the police added.

Meanwhile, five journalists working for a local newspaper in Kashmir have resigned after terror threats appeared against them on social media. Terrorists recently released a list of over 10 journalists, accusing them of working for security agencies. The names on the list included two editors of local newspapers.

Of the five journalists who quit on Tuesday, three posted their resignation letters on their social media accounts. According to the police, The Resistance Front has been behind these threats.

“The contents of the threats depict the intention of terrorists and anti-national elements. They have put the lives of people, especially mediapersons, in danger by publicly calling them corrupt and issuing a direct threat,” the police said. An FIR has been registered and around a dozen suspects have been picked up who are currently being questioned,” the police added. — Agencies