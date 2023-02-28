Four houses attached in Srinagar for sheltering militants

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 27

The Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached four houses in Srinagar for providing shelter to militants.

Three houses were attached at Bharthana-Qamarwari and one at Sangam-Eidgah localities of Srinagar for which orders were issued in exercise of power conferred under Section 25 read with 2 (g)(ii) Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a police spokesperson said.

The houses belonging to Shaheena, wife of Muhammad Younis Nath, Altaf Ahmed Dar, Mudasir Ahmed Mir and Abdul Rehman Bhat were attached in presence of Executive Magistrates and other witnesses. “The team on spot directed the persons concerned that there should be no alteration or otherwise to the attached properties without the prior permission of the designated authority,” the police said.