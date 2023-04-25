Four injured in road mishap in Poonch district

Poonch: Four persons, including a minor, were injured when their vehicle collided with a three-wheeler and fell into a gorge in Poonch district, officials said on Monday. Both the vehicles rolled into the Madana Lassana area of Surankote tehsil. Four persons, including a 13-year old, suffered injuries and have been hospitalised, officials added. PTI
Man held for rape in Samba
Jammu: An employee of the Jal Shakti Department was on Monday arrested for allegedly raping a woman after posing as a ‘tantrik’, claiming he had powers to heal skin ailments in Samba district of J&K, the police said. The victim said she fell into the trap of the accused during a visit to a temple. PTI
Official reviews sanitation
Jammu: Vini Mahajan, Union Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry for Jal Shakti, visited Chak Lalu Shah village and took stock of rural sanitation and drinking water facilities. Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, accompanied the Union Secretary during her visit.
