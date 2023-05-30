Four killed as vehicle skids off road in Doda

Jammu: Four persons, including a couple, were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled 300 ft down on the bank of the Chenab in Doda district on Monday. The vehicle was on its way from Pul-Doda to Jammu, when the driver reportedly lost its control while overtaking another vehicle. PTI
Civilian shot dead in Anantnag district
srinagar: A civilian was shot dead by suspected militants in Anantnag district on Monday, the police have said. The victim, identified as Deepu, hailed from Udhampur. The police said he worked at a private circus at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag. The police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Security forces have cordoned off the crime spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai