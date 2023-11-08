Four loaded magazines, bullets found in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 7

The Samba police seized four magazines loaded with bullets and some live rounds from a pond alongside a road on Tuesday. It triggered panic in the adjoining areas. The recovery was made from Jakh village along the Jammu-Pathankot highway during cleaning of the pond.

Dumped years ago According to SSP Benam Tosh, the condition of the seized ammunition suggests that these were dumped in the pond four or five years ago.

Benam Tosh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, said the rusted condition of the magazines and the bullets suggest they had been dumped in the pond a long time back. The SSP further said an investigation was launched and it was suspected that the magazines were dumped at least four or five years ago. He said the reason behind dumping the ammunition would be investigated.

Meanwhile, a search operation has been initiated in Rajouri district after suspicious movement was witnessed in Mandir Gala area of the district. The Army and the police launched the operation after receiving intelligence input regarding the presence of suspicious persons. Nothing was found in the area till evening.

