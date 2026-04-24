Four OGWs arrested in Kashmir in LeT module crackdown

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested four overground workers (OGWs), including a woman, in connection with a recently busted interstate module of Lashkar-e-Taiba, sources said on Thursday.

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The arrests were made during an operation led by the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Earlier, security forces had apprehended key militants, including Abdullah alias Abu Hureira—an alleged top commander who infiltrated the Valley around 2010 and was involved in recruitment—and Usman alias Khubaib.

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Another suspected operative, codenamed “Khargosh,” remains wanted. According to sources, he allegedly fled India using forged documents to obtain an Indian passport in Rajasthan and is currently believed to be in Saudi Arabia.

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As investigations continue, police have detained several individuals across the Valley. Preliminary findings suggest that a number of local residents were providing logistical support to the militants.

Officials said the four recently arrested OGWs are residents of Hazratbal in Srinagar and were allegedly assisting the militant network. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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Following the busting of the module, security forces have conducted extensive searches and raids across Jammu and Kashmir and other states, including Rajasthan and Haryana, with assistance from central agencies. Several suspects have been detained for questioning.

Officials indicated that more arrests are likely as the probe into the network deepens.

NIA attaches terror accused’s plot in Pulwama

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached a plot of land belonging to a terror accused in Pulwama district. An NIA team attached the plot of land measuring 3.2 kanals (17,300 square feet) at Abhama in Rajpora area of Pulwama district, officials said. The attached property belongs to Tanveer Ahmad Wani, an accused in a UAPA case. The attachment was carried out under the provisions of Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The order of attachment was issued by an NIA court at Jammu in January this year.