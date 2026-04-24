icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Four OGWs arrested in Kashmir in LeT module crackdown

Four OGWs arrested in Kashmir in LeT module crackdown

Arrests made during an operation led by the police’s Special Operations Group

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel search a car with a sniffer dog following the arrest of four overground workers, in Srinagar on Thursday. ANI
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested four overground workers (OGWs), including a woman, in connection with a recently busted interstate module of Lashkar-e-Taiba, sources said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The arrests were made during an operation led by the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Earlier, security forces had apprehended key militants, including Abdullah alias Abu Hureira—an alleged top commander who infiltrated the Valley around 2010 and was involved in recruitment—and Usman alias Khubaib.

Advertisement

Another suspected operative, codenamed “Khargosh,” remains wanted. According to sources, he allegedly fled India using forged documents to obtain an Indian passport in Rajasthan and is currently believed to be in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

As investigations continue, police have detained several individuals across the Valley. Preliminary findings suggest that a number of local residents were providing logistical support to the militants.

Officials said the four recently arrested OGWs are residents of Hazratbal in Srinagar and were allegedly assisting the militant network. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Following the busting of the module, security forces have conducted extensive searches and raids across Jammu and Kashmir and other states, including Rajasthan and Haryana, with assistance from central agencies. Several suspects have been detained for questioning.

Officials indicated that more arrests are likely as the probe into the network deepens.

NIA attaches terror accused’s plot in Pulwama

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached a plot of land belonging to a terror accused in Pulwama district. An NIA team attached the plot of land measuring 3.2 kanals (17,300 square feet) at Abhama in Rajpora area of Pulwama district, officials said. The attached property belongs to Tanveer Ahmad Wani, an accused in a UAPA case. The attachment was carried out under the provisions of Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The order of attachment was issued by an NIA court at Jammu in January this year.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts