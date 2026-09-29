DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Four protesting MLAs marshalled out of J&K Assembly

Four protesting MLAs marshalled out of J&K Assembly

BJP MLAs Vikram Randhawa and Arvind Gupta, along with Congress MLAs Irfan Lone and Iftikhar Ahmad, marshalled out

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP MLAs being stopped by marshals during a protest at the autumn session of the J&K Assembly in Srinagar on Monday. PTI
Advertisement
Four MLAs were marshalled out of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly here on Monday after BJP members created a ruckus in the House, protesting the resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to restore statehood.

As Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather continued the proceedings, BJP MLAs staged mock proceedings in the House well, despite warnings that action would be taken for disrupting the House.

Advertisement

Amid the din, Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, raised the slogan "Dhokebaaz CM kursi chodo kursi chodo".

Advertisement

National Conference (NC) members reacted, resulting in a slogan-shouting match between the opposition and the treasury benches.

The Congress also raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre, including "Vote chor, gaddi chor".

Advertisement

Congress MLA Irfan Lone held a banner reading "Gyanesh Kumar resign".

As the noisy scenes continued, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary said the chair should direct the LoP to tender an apology for the "unparliamentary language" used against the chief minister. "This is not a street," he said.

The BJP MLAs continued their protest and attacked Congress MLAs with a microphone stand; however, the Assembly marshals overpowered them.

BJP MLAs Vikram Randhawa and Arvind Gupta, along with Congress MLAs Irfan Lone and Iftikhar Ahmad, were marshalled out of the Assembly.

The NC members protested against the BJP's conduct.

The Speaker said people have not sent the members to the Assembly for sloganeering, and warned the BJP members of strict action. "I will name the members who are disrupting the proceedings and take strict action. So maintain discipline," he said. However, the BJP MLAs tried to charge towards the Speaker's podium.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts