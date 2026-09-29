Four protesting MLAs marshalled out of J&K Assembly

As Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather continued the proceedings, BJP MLAs staged mock proceedings in the House well, despite warnings that action would be taken for disrupting the House.

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Amid the din, Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, raised the slogan "Dhokebaaz CM kursi chodo kursi chodo".

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National Conference (NC) members reacted, resulting in a slogan-shouting match between the opposition and the treasury benches.

The Congress also raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre, including "Vote chor, gaddi chor".

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Congress MLA Irfan Lone held a banner reading "Gyanesh Kumar resign".

As the noisy scenes continued, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary said the chair should direct the LoP to tender an apology for the "unparliamentary language" used against the chief minister. "This is not a street," he said.

The BJP MLAs continued their protest and attacked Congress MLAs with a microphone stand; however, the Assembly marshals overpowered them.

BJP MLAs Vikram Randhawa and Arvind Gupta, along with Congress MLAs Irfan Lone and Iftikhar Ahmad, were marshalled out of the Assembly.

The NC members protested against the BJP's conduct.

The Speaker said people have not sent the members to the Assembly for sloganeering, and warned the BJP members of strict action. "I will name the members who are disrupting the proceedings and take strict action. So maintain discipline," he said. However, the BJP MLAs tried to charge towards the Speaker's podium.