Four terrorists killed in Shopian gunfights

PTI

Srinagar, October 5

Four terrorists, including those involved in the killing of a policeman three days ago, were neutralised in two encounters in Shopian on Wednesday, the police said.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in Drach Keegam area, while a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was eliminated in Moolu.

About the first encounter, a police spokesperson said security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists there. Zubair Maqbool Wani, a resident of Doompora Keegam, Jamsheed Ahmad Magray from Rajpora and Hanaan Bin Yaqoob alias Saqib from Kareemabad in Pulwama were gunned down.

Magray and Saqib were involved in the murder of Special Police Officer Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana area of Pulwama. A CRPF jawan was also injured in the attack on the joint search party that day.

The both were also behind the killing of a labourer from West Bengal in Gadoora. Besides, Magray had shot at two migrant labourers in Ratnipora.

In another encounter at Moolu, Arif Rashid Wani, a resident of Shirmal, was killed. He too was a categorised terrorist. He was working for the Lashkar-e-Toiba, the spokesperson said.

Four AK series rifles, a pistol, eight AK magazines, four pistol magazines and other incriminating material were recovered from both the encounter sites, the official added.