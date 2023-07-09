Four women arrested for drug peddling in Samba

Jammu: Four women were arrested for drug peddling at Supwal along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba on Saturday. SSP Benam Tosh said among them was Saleema of Bari Brahmana, one of the most wanted drug peddlers active in several districts. Her arrest is a major success, he said. PTI
Abducted from Jammu, minor girl rescued in UP; one held
Jammu: A 15-year-old girl from Kathua, who was allegedly abducted by a youth, was found in Mathura of Uttar Pradesh. Puneet Kumar (19), a resident of New Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, was arrested, a police spokesperson said. The girl's father had lodged a complaint on July 4 at Rajbagh.
