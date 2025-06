Advertisement

The brand-new facility will have a capacity of handling more than 600 engine modules each year, and will help in meeting the strong growth of M88 maintenance activities worldwide. The Indian Air Force already flies the Rafale, while the Navy has ordered its marine version.

Christophe Bruneau, Executive Vice-President, Military Engines at Safran Aircraft Engines, said, “We are delighted to select Hyderabad as a location for the first export maintenance facility dedicated to the M88.”

“This project marks an important step in the development of Indian sovereignty in aerospace and defence, while demonstrating Safran’s commitment to developing a world-class MRO ecosystem for the benefit of all M88 operators,” Bruneau added.

A statement issued by Safran further read: “The new workshop will also benefit from synergies with other Safran production facilities and MRO workshops located in the region, in line with our commitment to develop a comprehensive commercial and military supply chain in India for aircraft engines.”