Frequent closure of highway resulting in losses, rue J&K traders

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 6

The frequent closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, especially in Ramban, has left traders and fruit growers fuming who say that they have been facing losses due to the erratic flow of traffic. Shooting stones and landslides at Mehar and Panthyal in Ramban have become a common sight, resulting in halting of vehicles including trucks carrying goods.

Tonnes of apples had rotten when a large number of trucks could not move due to the closure of the highway for days in September last year.

Arun Gupta, president of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said perishable items sent from Jammu to Kashmir remained stranded due to the frequent closure of the highway, resulting in losses. “There were times in the recent past when the highway remained closed for 2-3 days. Traders’ GST e-way bills expire midway as trucks remain halted on the road. There have been cases wherein buyers refused to accept delivery of perishable items, resulting in heavy losses to traders,” Gupta said.

A strategic 800-metre T5 tunnel, which is expected to be completed this month, is likely to bypass the traffic from Panthyal that witnesses frequent landslides. The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only all-weather link to Kashmir. After the NHAI started its four-laning project in Ramban, landslides became a common feature due to cutting of mountains.

Mir Mohammad Amin, apple trader from Shopian, said, “Last year was a complete disaster due to the frequent closure of the highway. Apple growers lost crores of rupees as their fruit did not reach Jammu and other markets of the country in time. When the highway was opened after days, the Jammu fruit mandi saw a glut, triggering a sharp decrease in the apple price.” According to Amin, the government should have come up with heavy subsidy on pesticides for this year. “We apprehend the situation will be same again this year,” feared Amin.

Facing heat, traffic officials have started a drive to fine traffic violators in Ramban. Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, in a recent meeting, directed the traffic officials to show zero tolerance towards the roadside parking, hindering the traffic flow.