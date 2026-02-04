DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / One terrorist killed in fresh encounter in J-K's Kishtwar

One terrorist killed in fresh encounter in J-K's Kishtwar

Latest encounter started when a joint search party were carrying out searches in Sanjinala-Dichhar in Chingam forest

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 07:30 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo. PTI file photo
Advertisement

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed in an ongoing operation in the snow-bound higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Advertisement

This was the fifth encounter in Chatroo belt over the past 18 days as the Army and police continued their search for a group of terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

Advertisement

"In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, a contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint operation (Trashi-I), by the troops of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, White Knight Corps, J&K Police and CRPF at around 5.45 pm today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar.

Advertisement

"One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress," Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The officials said the latest encounter started when a joint search party were carrying out searches in Sanjinala-Dichhar in Chingam forest.

Advertisement

Despite the whole Chatroo belt being snow-bound, the Army continued their pursuit of the terrorists following the first gunfight which took place in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora on January 18, leading to the death of a paratrooper and injuries to seven other soldiers.

However, the terrorists managed their escape taking advantage of thick vegetation and challenging topography but were again intercepted a few kilometers away from the scene of the first encounter on January 22.

The success again eluded the forces but they continued their search for the terrorists even as the area recorded more than two feet of snowfall, resulting in two more gunfights on January 26 and 31, the officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts