Fresh probe ordered into soldier’s murder

PTI

Banihal (J&K), June 11

A court here has rejected the closure report in a 17-year-old murder case of a soldier in Banihal township of J&K and expressed dissatisfaction with the police probe, saying it raised serious doubts that efforts were being made to protect someone.

Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Banihal, Manmohan Kumar also directed the Ramban SP to monitor a fresh probe and conclude it within a period of three months.

Sepoy Yuvraj Uttam Rao of the 17 Rashtriya Rifles was found dead in the sentry post with several bullet injuries on his chest inside a camp in Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on May 19, 2006. “There are discrepancies in the (police) investigation. At one point, the investigating officer (IO) observed that some unknown officials had killed the deceased and simultaneously the officer himself has concluded that death might be an act of terrorists. However, the investigating officer has not collected any evidence that there was any transgression or attack in the Army camp on the fateful night. The role of terrorists in the killing is also ruled out as holes were detected in the roof of the sentry post which seem to have been fired from inside the sentry post instead of outside as the tin shed was opened towards outside,” the court said in its order on Friday.