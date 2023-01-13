Fresh snow in J-K shuts national highway, flight operations affected

PTI

Srinagar, January 13

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snow and rain on Friday leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and impacting the flight operations to and from the Valley, officials said here.

While the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced moderate to heavy snow, many areas in the plains received light to moderate snow, they said.

The fresh snow started early in the morning and continued till the reports last came in, they said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Sonamarg and many other places experienced fresh snow, they said.

The upper reaches of Srinagar also received snow, while the plain areas were lashed by rain.

The inclement weather has resulted in the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the officials said.

The highway was closed for traffic due to landslides in Mehar area of Ramban district and slippery conditions of the road, they said.

The officials said road clearance operations are going on but continuous snow and rain are making the job difficult.

The weather conditions also affected the air traffic at the Srinagar airport here, they said.

While flight operations took place in the morning, the operations were affected after 9am. Several flights had been delayed due to low visibility, the officials said.

The operations would resume after the visibility improved, they added.