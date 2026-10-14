DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

The plains, including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, lashed by rains

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women walk with umbrellas amid rain at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Tuesday. ANI
Advertisement

Higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting a wet spell over the next 48 hours, officials said here.

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received light to moderate snowfall as the Valley came under the influence of an active Western Disturbance, they added.

Advertisement

The officials said fresh snowfall was reported from the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg as well as from the Zojilla Axis.

Advertisement

The plains, including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, were lashed by rains, which continued when the last reports came in, the officials said.

The Meteorological Department said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain, with light snow over higher reaches, at many places. There is also a likelihood of thundershowers and hailstorms at isolated places from October 13 to October 15, it said.

Advertisement

The weather will generally remain dry, with a brief spell of light rain at isolated places on October 16, it said.

Afterwards, the weather will remain generally dry till October 24, it added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts