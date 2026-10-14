Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

Higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting a wet spell over the next 48 hours, officials said here.

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received light to moderate snowfall as the Valley came under the influence of an active Western Disturbance, they added.

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The officials said fresh snowfall was reported from the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg as well as from the Zojilla Axis.

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The plains, including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, were lashed by rains, which continued when the last reports came in, the officials said.

The Meteorological Department said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain, with light snow over higher reaches, at many places. There is also a likelihood of thundershowers and hailstorms at isolated places from October 13 to October 15, it said.

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The weather will generally remain dry, with a brief spell of light rain at isolated places on October 16, it said.

Afterwards, the weather will remain generally dry till October 24, it added.