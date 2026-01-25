DT
Fresh snow in Kashmir, Srinagar-Jammu national highway shut for 3rd day

Fresh snow in Kashmir, Srinagar-Jammu national highway shut for 3rd day

Hundreds of vehicles remain stranded on the 270-kilometre highway since Friday

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:40 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles stuck in the snow after fresh snowfall in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. PTI Photo
The Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed for the third day on Sunday as parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received fresh snow, officials said.

Hundreds of vehicles are stranded on the 270-kilometre highway since Friday when heavy snow forced closure of the road.

“The highway is still closed as snow clearance operations are going on. The restoration might take some time as fresh snow is going on around the highway in Kulgam district,” a senior official of traffic police said.

Srinagar city also received light snow in the early hours of the day.

However, flight operations to and from Srinagar international airport have not been affected by inclement weather as three flights have already arrived.

“The flight operations at Srinagar airport are going on normally,” an official of the Airport Authority of India said here.

Tags :
