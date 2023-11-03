Fresh snowfall over higher reaches in Kashmir

PTI

Srinagar: The famous ski resort of Gulmarg and other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday, while the plains were lashed by rains, meteorological officials said here. They said the higher reaches of Sonamarg, Zojila axis, Gurez and some other parts of the Valley also reported fresh snowfall. The Met said the weather would mainly stay dry from Friday. From November 7-8, the weather would remain fairly to generally cloudy with light snow over isolated higher reaches, it added.

Two Al-Badr militant aides arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two militant associates of Al-Badr outfit were arrested in Shalteng area here and arms and ammunition were recovered from them, police said on Thursday. The militant associates have been identified as Yawar Rashid and Basit Nabi, both residents of Saderbala area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district. During the search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, two pistol magazines, 28 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said.

On the run for 10 years, man arrested in Kishtwar

Jammu: A man who had been evading arrest for the last 10 years in a criminal case was caught by police in Kishtwar district on Thursday. Shabir Ahmed Malik, a resident of Bun Astan area in Kishtwar, was wanted in connection with a case registered in 2013 under Section 436 of the Ranbir Penal Code for his alleged involvement in use of explosive material to destroy a house besides assault and causing hurt, they said. Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said a police team conducted raids based on information and finally nabbed him.

