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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Fresh spell of rain, snowfall across UT from March 28: MeT

Fresh spell of rain, snowfall across UT from March 28: MeT

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 11:27 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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The Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of snow and rain across Jammu and Kashmir from March 28 to 31 and advised farmers to suspend agricultural operations during the period.

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“Possibility of moderate snow at a few higher reaches with thunder and gusty winds at many places during March 28–31. Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations during March 26 and March 29–31. Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” the advisory read.

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The department said snowfall was likely in higher reaches, while rainfall was expected in the plains.

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It added that maximum day temperatures remained 2–4°C above normal in many parts of Kashmir division and 0–2°C above normal in several areas of Jammu division.

“The highest maximum temperature was recorded at Kupwara (19.2°C) in Kashmir division and at Kathua (28.2°C) in Jammu division.”

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Minimum night temperatures stayed 1–3°C above normal in many parts of Kashmir division and 1–4°C below normal in several places of Jammu division.

“The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Gulmarg (-1.4°C) in Kashmir division and at Bhaderwah (3.4°C) in Jammu division.”

Meanwhile, slow traffic movement was observed on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway due to single-lane traffic between Marog and Kishtwari Path.

Traffic police advised passenger vehicles and other light motor vehicle operators to prefer travelling during daytime.

“Night travel should be avoided due to the apprehension of shooting stones and landslides, as well as ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal which may cause inconvenience to commuters,” the advisory stated.

They added that vehicles on the Srinagar–Leh highway would be allowed only after a green signal from road maintenance agencies, while LMVs equipped with anti-skid chains would be permitted to proceed from Srinagar to Kargil.

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