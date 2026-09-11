Fresh threat letter targets Kashmiri Pandit employees after protest

A day after Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under the Prime Minister’s employment package for migrant families staged a protest seeking secure accommodation, a fresh threat letter targeting the community surfaced on Thursday.

The purported letter, issued in the name of the United Liberation Council, warns minority Kashmiri Pandit employees against living in separate settlements, describing such arrangements as an “Israeli model”. The letter also carries photograph of employees who participated in Wednesday’s protest.

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The development comes amid growing concerns among Kashmiri Pandit employees over their safety in the Valley. Earlier, the same outfit had allegedly circulated names and phone numbers of several employees on social media and threatened to target them, including those residing in Jammu.

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The employees have maintained that while security arrangements at their workplaces are satisfactory, they remain concerned about their safety at their residences. During Wednesday’s protest, they urged the administration to allot them accommodation in 26 residential buildings constructed for employees under the package and reportedly ready for occupation.

Sunny Raina, a representative of the PM package employees, said the latest communication was the sixth such threat letter issued since 2022.

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“This is the sixth threat letter carrying names, mobile numbers and photographs of employees. We urge security agencies to investigate who is sharing our personal details with terror groups and who is uploading these letters on social media,” Raina said.

He argued that the repeated circulation of such threats raised serious security concerns and reflected increasing boldness on the part of those issuing them.

“These letters have been appearing since 2022. Now they have become emboldened enough to publish names and photographs of employees on social media. Our members living in rented accommodation should immediately be allotted the flats that have been constructed for them,” he said.