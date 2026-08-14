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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Fresh threats deepen Kashmiri Pandits’ fears over rehabilitation

Fresh threats deepen Kashmiri Pandits’ fears over rehabilitation

#KashmirAngle: Community seeks long-term security measures instead of temporary arrangements

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:26 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Members of the Committee on Demographic Changes during their visit to Jagti Township Kashmiri Migrant Colony in Jammu . PTI
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Recent threat letters circulating on social media, naming and threatening Kashmiri Pandits, have triggered fear and anxiety among community members living in the Valley.

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Amid the heightened security situation, authorities in Kashmir have verbally advised Kashmiri Pandit and other minority employees not to attend their offices at least until August 20, following the emergence of the threat letters.

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The fresh threats have caused panic among members of the community, with some Kashmiri Pandits temporarily shifting their bases to Jammu citing security concerns.

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The latest security concerns emerged after a threat letter attributed to a little-known group calling itself the “United Liberation Council” appeared on social media. The post claimed that militants were monitoring administrative departments where migrant Pandits are posted and alleged that some employees “behave disrespectfully towards locals”.

The threat post also carried the names and contact numbers of six individuals. This is not the first instance in which Kashmiri Pandits have faced threats since the outbreak of terrorism in the Valley.

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For some time now, Kashmiri Pandits have also been seeking to reclaim their ancestral properties and land in the Valley. Several temples that had remained closed after the onset of terrorism have also been reopened.

Representatives of the community, however, maintain that temporarily staying away from offices or shifting bases is not a long-term solution and have called for a comprehensive government plan to address their security and rehabilitation concerns.

Sunny Raina, a migrant employee and president of the All PM Package Employees Forum in Kashmir, said the latest threat letter could adversely affect the rehabilitation process of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

“The need of the hour is to have a clear roadmap for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. Through these events, how will people come back? There has to be integration into society and more interaction with civil society,” he told The Tribune.

Several Kashmiri Pandits have also argued that creating separate colonies and camps would not resolve the underlying issues.

“The Muslim brothers have to come forward and take a lead to protect the Kashmiri Pandits,” said a Pandit employee from South Kashmir.

There are around 6,000 migrant employees working in the Valley, while several thousand other minority employees are employed in different areas.

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