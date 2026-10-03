From barren land to saffron: Ladakh launches pilot cultivation project

The experiment is being undertaken at Spituk Pharka in Leh, where nearly 800 kg of premium Iranian saffron corms — about 90,000 in number — have been planted across nearly 4,000 square metres of land that was barren until recently.

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According to the administration, the land has been restored and rejuvenated as part of a broader effort to convert degraded areas into productive agricultural assets.

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Jammu and Kashmir remains India’s primary saffron-growing region, accounting for about 90 per cent of the country’s total production.

The Ladakh administration said the saffron experiment follows the reported success of high-value floriculture initiatives, particularly the cultivation of Lilium and Gladiolus in Leh, which it said had created employment and livelihood opportunities for farmers, Self-Help Groups and local entrepreneurs.

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Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said the experiment could open another avenue for crop diversification and strengthen the local economy.

“Saffron plantation in Ladakh builds on the administration’s successful experiment with high-value floriculture, particularly the massive cultivation of Lilium and Gladiolus in Leh,” an administration spokesman said.

Officials said the saffron corms planted at the site are of premium Iranian varieties, with a circumference of 8 to 10 cm, a diameter of 2.5 to 3 cm or more, and a weight of at least 10 grams. Agriculture experts expect the corms to produce a good quantity of saffron.

Saxena said the project would also test the possibility of restoring barren or degraded land for productive use.

“Our endeavour is to transform degraded and barren land into productive assets and create new opportunities for our farmers. The introduction of saffron is another important experiment in crop diversification, which can open a new avenue for enhancing farmers’ incomes through a premium-value crop,” he said.

The administration said saffron, being a high-value crop with strong market demand, could provide farmers with an additional source of income if the pilot proves successful.

The plantation site is part of around 800 acres of land being restored in Leh through improved irrigation. Fresh water is being brought from the adjoining Igoo–Phey irrigation canal, which was recently restored and operationalised.

On the Lieutenant Governor’s directions, unutilised or excess water from the canal is being channelled towards the barren land to improve its moisture content and make it suitable for cultivation.

The administration said the pilot will help determine whether saffron can be successfully cultivated under Ladakh’s distinctive high-altitude agro-climatic conditions before any wider expansion is considered.