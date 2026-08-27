From border villages to markets, women weave new economic identity

Hundreds of women living in villages close to the Indo-Pak border in Jammu are carving out a new economic identity by turning their traditional handicraft skills into sustainable livelihoods and using their earnings to support their families.

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These women are part of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), implemented in Jammu and Kashmir through the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), locally known as UMEED. The initiative has helped them become trained workers and entrepreneurs who are not only supporting their families but are also taking their products to fairs and markets beyond Jammu and Kashmir.

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One such woman is Preeti Devi, a cluster coordinator from Khour block near the border, who makes macramé, a craft that uses hand-tied knots to create decorative and utility items.

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A mother of three, Preeti said that when she got married in 2012, she was not even allowed to step out of her home alone. However, she always wanted to become an entrepreneur.

“The financial situation of my family was not stable at that time as my husband worked as an Army porter. However, in 2018, we were made aware by UMEED about the possibilities and opportunities women could achieve by working on their own,” she said.

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The JKRLM-UMEED has brought more than 8.14 lakh women into nearly 97,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the Union Territory, creating a strong grassroots platform for financial independence and livelihood generation.

Preeti said she currently sources raw material for different handicrafts for nearly 3,000 women in her area.

“There are nearly 250 groups in the area that manufacture different handicraft products. These women earn more than Rs 10,000 per month, which has brought significant change to their lives,” she said.

Dr Shubhra Sharma, Mission Director, JKRLM, said UMEED has emerged as a catalyst for livelihood generation, financial inclusion and women’s empowerment, enabling thousands of rural women to achieve economic self-reliance and contribute to the socio-economic development of their communities.

“Our objective is to ensure that women in rural areas become financially independent and emerge as successful entrepreneurs capable of managing sustainable enterprises. JKRLM continues to strengthen women through financial inclusion, bank credit linkage, livelihood promotion, leadership development and capacity building, enabling them to become financially independent while playing a pivotal role in community development and inclusive rural growth,” she said.

While traditional crafts, wool spinning and small-scale farming remain important sources of livelihood, JKRLM is also encouraging women to diversify into modern commercial avenues, including hospitality and food services.

One such initiative is ‘Umeed Ka Zaika’, an SHG-owned, community-led food service enterprise brand developed to showcase the authentic culinary heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

For women in border villages, these initiatives are gradually turning skills once confined to their homes into marketable enterprises, providing them with income, greater financial independence and a stronger role in the economic life of their communities.