Fruit merchant’s son tops J-K in NEET-UG test

Srinagar, September 8

The son of a fruit merchant in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district has topped in the Union Territory in the NEET-UG test.

Haziq Parveez Lone belongs to Tenz village and has bagged the 10th rank.

He secured 710 marks out of 720 in the test, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

He said he owed his success to God, his parents and his coaching institute teacher.

“Dedication, hard work and parents’ blessings are necessary to realise one's ambition in life,” Haziq said. IANS

