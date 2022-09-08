 Fruit merchant’s son tops J-K in NEET-UG test : The Tribune India

Fruit merchant’s son tops J-K in NEET-UG test

Haziq Parveez Lone belongs to Tenz village and has bagged the 10th rank

Fruit merchant’s son tops J-K in NEET-UG test

Photo for representation only.

Srinagar, September 8

The son of a fruit merchant in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district has topped in the Union Territory in the NEET-UG test.

Haziq Parveez Lone belongs to Tenz village and has bagged the 10th rank.

He secured 710 marks out of 720 in the test, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

He said he owed his success to God, his parents and his coaching institute teacher.

“Dedication, hard work and parents’ blessings are necessary to realise one's ambition in life,” Haziq said. IANS

#Jammu #Kashmir #Shopian #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot Royal inheritance battle, to get majority share in Rs 25,000-crore assets

2
Punjab

‘Gal Sunoh Punjabi Dosto’: In his new song, Gurdas Maan intones how he was misinterpreted over ‘one nation, one language’ idea

3
Nation

AFT quashes disciplinary proceedings against Major General, raps Army for shoddy probe

4
Punjab

70% share, 2 firms monopolise IMFL business in Punjab

5
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh helps in rescuing 21-year-old Bathinda girl, held captive in Oman

6
Haryana

Bhagwant Mann says he is ready to meet Haryana CM on SYL as Kejriwal flags off AAP campaign to make India No 1

7
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

8
Trending

Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

9
Nation

PM Modi advocates strengthening economic ties with Russia

10
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari

Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari

Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...

Biden Administration approves US$ 450 million F-16 fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan

Biden admn approves 450 million dollar security assistance for Pakistan

Argument over smoking leads to man’s murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

The victim was identified as Harmanjit Singh of Chatiwind ar...

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Muktsar

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Punjab's Muktsar

His wife manages to escape

70% share, 2 firms monopolise IMFL business in Punjab

70% share, 2 firms monopolise IMFL business in Punjab


Cities

View All

Argument over smoking leads to man’s murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

3 Amritsar district teachers get CBSE honour for excellence

Woman jumps into Harike canal with two kids

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev Hospital safe haven for stray canines

Steps to improve air quality discussed in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI, PU, Golf Club top tax defaulters in city

PGI, Panjab University, Golf Club top tax defaulters in Chandigarh

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

Doctor among 2 lose Rs 4.5L to fraudsters in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC's Mani Majra sub-office set to get makeover

Carmel Convent tragedy: Two months on, inquiry panel yet to submit report

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

‘Paperless’ Constitution Bench to hear Delhi govt vs Centre case

Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

Jalandhar: Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Ensure adequate blood at Civil Hospital: Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary

Jalandhar: Budding players win against all odds in game of life

2 allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Implement mining policy to control price rise, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urged

Notice to Punjab on bail plea of Simarjit Singh Bains

No solution to traffic congestion outside Ludhiana schools in sight

Shops constructed by violating norms sealed in Ludhiana

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in district

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in Patiala district

Aam Aadmi Clinic doctor quits in Patiala

‘Remove encroachments from government land in Patiala’

Housewives informed about govt schemes at Punjabi University

Lock-up death: Rights panel demands report from Patiala SSP